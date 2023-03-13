NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.34

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 15234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $499.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Stories

