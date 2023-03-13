New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NJR opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.