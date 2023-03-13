New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Announces $0.06 Dividend

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance
NWPP stock remained flat at $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.
About New Peoples Bankshares
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.