New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Announces $0.06 Dividend

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance

NWPP stock remained flat at $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which, through its subsidiary, offers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium size businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate Secured, Commercial, Agriculture, Consumer Installment Loans, and All Other Loans.

