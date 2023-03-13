New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:NYMTL)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89.
