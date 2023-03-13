News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

News has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect News to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $16.01 on Monday. News has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

