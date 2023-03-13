Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,417,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 2,883,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,177.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.84.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.