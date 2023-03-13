Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

