Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Novan Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 149,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,227. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Novan by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

