Numis Securities Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

Numis Securities reissued their under review rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

IQE Stock Down 1.6 %

IQE stock opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.38. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 60.80 ($0.73).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

