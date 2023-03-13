Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 565,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,675. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.