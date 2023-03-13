Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.
NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.
Nutanix Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 565,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,675. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
