Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Nutex Health Trading Down 17.9 %
NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
