Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Nutex Health Trading Down 17.9 %

NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

