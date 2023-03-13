Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
JQC stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.31.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
