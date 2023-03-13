Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

JQC stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

