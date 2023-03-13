Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $8.14 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
