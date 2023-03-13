Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $8.14 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

