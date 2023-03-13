Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

