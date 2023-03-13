Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.