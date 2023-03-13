Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPI opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

