Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
