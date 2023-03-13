Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Dividend History for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

