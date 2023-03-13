Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

