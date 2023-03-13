Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.57.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nuvei by 3,921.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 811,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 791,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 533,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the third quarter valued at $19,335,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

