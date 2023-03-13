NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $265.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $232.17. 22,733,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,542,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.