Oaktree Specialty Lending’s (OCSL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group set a $22.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,774,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 169,006 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

