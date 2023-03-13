ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

