Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $236.31 million and $46.34 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

