Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,636. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

