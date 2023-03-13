Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
ONCT opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
