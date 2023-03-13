Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

ONCT opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

