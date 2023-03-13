onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

onsemi Stock Performance

onsemi stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. 3,424,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,182,171. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of onsemi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

