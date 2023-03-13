onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in onsemi were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $77.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair lowered shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

