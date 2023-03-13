Oppenheimer Boosts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $37.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 10.3 %
ORTX opened at $4.80 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
