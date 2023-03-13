Oppenheimer Boosts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $37.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ORTX opened at $4.80 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

