OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on OPRX. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
