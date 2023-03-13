OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPRX. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

About OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.