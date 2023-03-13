Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,975. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

