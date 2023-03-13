Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,819,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,769. The firm has a market cap of $229.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

