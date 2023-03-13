Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Orbs has a market cap of $90.03 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Orbs Token Trading

