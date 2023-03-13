Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 197,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

ORGS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Orgenesis has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGS. State Street Corp increased its position in Orgenesis by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

