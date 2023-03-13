Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

