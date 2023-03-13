Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OSUKF stock remained flat at $34.04 during trading on Monday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otsuka in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

