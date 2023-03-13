Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $66.00. The company traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 688844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

