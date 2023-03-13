Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 9.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.11. 2,551,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,313,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,674 shares of company stock valued at $311,853 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 589,320 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 387,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

