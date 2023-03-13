PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Acquires $41,320.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C William Hosler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,915,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

