PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3910288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

