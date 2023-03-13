Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.71.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $174.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.73. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,992 shares of company stock worth $36,439,707 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

