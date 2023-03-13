PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

