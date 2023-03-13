Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 312.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

PSFE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 366,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

