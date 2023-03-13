Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PSFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.09. 294,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,505. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

