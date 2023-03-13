Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 277,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,308. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
