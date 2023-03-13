Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s current price.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 277,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,308. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paysafe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.