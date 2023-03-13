Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perenti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Perenti Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF remained flat at $0.75 on Monday. Perenti has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.89.
Perenti Company Profile
Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perenti (AUSDF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.