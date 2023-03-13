Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perenti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Perenti alerts:

Perenti Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF remained flat at $0.75 on Monday. Perenti has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.