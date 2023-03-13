Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

