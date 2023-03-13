Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 56.6% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $635,864.82 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

