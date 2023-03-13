Phillip D. Green Acquires 9,500 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $15.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.75. 2,871,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.