Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Declares Dividend of GBX 26

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 20.80 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 597 ($7.18). 2,738,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 596.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.18) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.50) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 725 ($8.72).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.