Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 53.4% in February

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.15. 7,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
