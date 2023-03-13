Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 53.4% in February

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.15. 7,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.