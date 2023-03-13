Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

PNE opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

